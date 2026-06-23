Lisa O'Sullivan will take over as town clerk and chief executive and brings more than 16 years of local government experience to the role. She joins Farnham from Haslemere Town Council, where she served as town clerk and responsible financial officer.
Ms O'Sullivan will begin her new role in early September 2026.
The new title of town clerk and chief executive reflects the broad scope of the role and will support Farnham Town Council in building relationships with external partners and organisations.
Ms O'Sullivan said: "I am passionate about the role that town councils play in shaping community life, and I am excited to bring my experience and commitment to Farnham. I look forward to working with councillors, staff and the wider community to help the town thrive."
Mr Lynch said: "Farnham Town Council is a high-achieving council with an ambition to continue delivering great things for its community.
"I have been privileged to play a part in shaping Farnham's future and serving the people of Farnham alongside dedicated colleagues, councillors and our amazing volunteers.
"I begin a flexible retirement knowing the council will be in excellent hands. Lisa brings exactly the skills, vision and energy that Farnham needs at this exciting and pivotal moment in its history, and I wish her every success in the role."
Cllr John Ward, chair of the interview panel, said: "Lisa impressed the interview panel at every stage of the process. She was the outstanding candidate in a strong field, and we are delighted that she will be joining Farnham Town Council in the next stage of its development.
"Lisa demonstrated a clear vision for Farnham's future, strong leadership qualities and a genuine passion for community-focused local government. We look forward to welcoming her to Farnham."
Cllr George Murray, leader of the council, said: "Lisa's appointment follows the planned phased retirement of the current town clerk, Iain Lynch, who is stepping down after 15 years in the role.
"He will continue in an advisory role for a six-month handover period, providing continuity and capacity in the run-up to the creation of the new West Surrey Unitary Authority and the completion of projects that are currently being implemented."
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