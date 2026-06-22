The disruption comes as the Met Office issued a rare red extreme heat warning for parts of England, with temperatures forecast to reach the high 30s later this week and potentially challenge long-standing June records. Overnight temperatures are also expected to remain above 20C, creating so-called "tropical nights" that make recovery from the daytime heat more difficult.
All Hallows Catholic School in Weybourne has announced that pupils will be allowed to leave at 1.15pm throughout the week because of the high temperatures expected during the afternoons.
Headteacher Mark Baines said: "As you are all aware, we are facing a week of high temperatures in the week ahead, particularly in the afternoons."
The school has relaxed its uniform policy, allowing pupils to remove blazers and ties, while students unable to travel home early will be supervised on site in air-conditioned classrooms.
Year 12 examinations will continue as planned in St Thomas House, which benefits from air conditioning.
Transport arrangements also had to be altered to accommodate the earlier finish. Initially, school buses were unable to change their schedules at short notice, but Stagecoach later agreed to bring services forward to 1.15pm for the remainder of the week.
The revised arrangements mean routes seven and 10 will be merged, while pupils travelling on route three will be taken to the Wellington Centre in Aldershot to connect with onward services.
The school said it would continue to monitor the weather forecast and review activities including Duke of Edinburgh trips.
Farnham Heath End School has also altered its timetable in response to the heatwave, introducing an early finish at 1pm.
Under the revised schedule, lessons have been condensed into five shorter periods, with lunch taking place from 11.45am before pupils leave the school site at 1pm.
The changes were introduced to reduce the amount of time students and staff spend in classrooms during the hottest part of the day as temperatures continue to rise across Surrey and Hampshire.
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