The company behind hundreds of mascot costumes for brands, sports teams and licensed children's characters has opened a new office and workshop in Farnham as it expands to meet growing demand.
Rainbow Productions has launched the new facility in Farnham, creating a dedicated hub for bespoke mascot manufacture and increasing production capacity outside London.
The expansion reflects strong demand for the company's end-to-end offering, which spans mascot design and manufacture through to live character event services.
Rainbow Productions managing director Simon Foulkes said: "Opening our facility in Farnham is a proud moment for everyone at Rainbow, creating employment opportunities for talented local prop makers and costume makers.
“Farnham has recently been recognised as England's only World Craft Town, and our association with the town represents not just our growth as a business but our commitment to delivering the very best in mascot craftsmanship to clients around the world."
The location was chosen for its proximity to the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) and its links to other creative institutions in Brighton and Bournemouth, positioning the company close to emerging design and costume talent.
The Farnham site was officially opened last Friday, with staff, neighbours and representatives from local businesses gathering to celebrate the launch.
Guests enjoyed refreshments, pizza, a live DJ and entertainment throughout the day, including dart boards supplied by Darts Corner and the Bullseye TV show.
The expansion follows Rainbow Productions receiving the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, one of the UK's most prestigious business honours. The award recognised the company's export growth and international reputation, with clients spanning the UK and overseas.
Rainbow Productions provides bespoke mascot design and manufacture alongside character appearance services for brands, organisations and events.
The company said the new Farnham facility will support future growth while strengthening its links with the area's creative sector.
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