A dispute has erupted between Bourne Buildings — the local shed company known for its pun-filled signs and Shed Santa — and Glynn Evans, landowner of neighbouring Bourne Mill Antiques, over parking rights in a car park off Guildford Road.
The two businesses had operated alongside each other for decades before the dispute emerged this summer when notices appeared in the car park warning visitors that it was for customers of Bourne Mill only and not for Bourne Buildings.
Bourne Buildings customers have reported being challenged while parking there, and another notice has since appeared stating: “Please ignore The Bourne Mill Antique (sic) if you are told you cannot park in the car park. This is not true and not enforceable. They have been instructed by our solicitor to desist.”
A representative of Bourne Buildings said: “For over 30 years, our customers have used the shared car park without issue. Recently, access has been restricted and our customers have been challenged, which has caused confusion and disruption.
“We’re now taking formal legal steps to protect our long-standing rights and to ensure our customers, staff and delivery drivers can continue to access our site safely and without interference.”
Bourne Mill said the dispute is not between the antiques centre and its neighbour, but concerns a decision taken by Mr Evans as the landowner.
Mr Evans said: “I have owned Bourne Mill since 1984, and it is indisputably my property. I have granted no-one else the right to park there, only to have access to the Bourne Buildings display area.
“I have also instructed a solicitor. This is a confrontation by someone who has no rights at all and I will ask the courts to intervene.”
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