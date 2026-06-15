It might have been the King’s Birthday, but the spotlight has fallen firmly on public service, community commitment and quiet dedication across Hampshire and Surrey, as residents are recognised in this year’s Honours List.
The King’s Birthday Honours celebrate 1,182 people across the UK for their contribution to national life, with recipients from the South East making up around 16 per cent of those awarded.
Among this year’s honourees is Liphook’s own Helen Robyn Atkinson, Director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council. She’s been recognised for her services to public health with her work focusin on improving health outcomes across the city, tackling inequalities and strengthening prevention-led approaches to care. She has also played a central role in coordinating public health strategy and partnership working across local health and care organisations.
Also honoured from Liphook is Alistair Halliday, chief executive of the Forces Employment Charity, for services to service personnel, veterans and their families. He has led work to support those leaving the Armed Forces into civilian employment, helping to expand access to training, mentoring and tailored support designed to improve long-term career prospects for veterans and their families.
Jane Barbara Porter from Hindhead has been recognised for services to foster care. Alongside her role as a foster carer, she chairs the Fostering Executive Committee at Surrey County Council, where she has helped shape local fostering provision and strengthen support networks for carers and looked-after children.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
“Their dedication shows how lasting change is built through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
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