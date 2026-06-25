Police investigating a report of rape in Haslemere have arrested a man in his 30s.
Cordons were put in place around the junction of Wey Hill and Weydown Road yesterday morning following an incident between 10.30pm and 1am the night before.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.
“The investigation is in its very early stages, and the victim is being supported by specialist officers as we work to establish the circumstances of this incident,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police, adding the cordons have since been removed.
“You may see additional police officers in the area over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time has been urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260074829.
Alternatively, get in touch through their Direct Chat option on www.surrey.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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