A teenager has been voluntarily interviewed by police in connection with the hit-and-run collision that killed a beloved pony near Farnham earlier this month.
Surrey Police has confirmed a 17-year-old male attended a voluntary interview in relation to a collision which led to the death of Paddy, a 14-year-old pony struck by a car on a country lane near Dippenhall on June 4.
Officers are investigating offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The impact threw Sofia to the ground and left her trapped beneath the pony. Paddy was later euthanised at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.
Sofia's mother, Abby Carvosso, previously told the Farnham Herald the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene, not knowing "whether my daughter was alive or dead."
Surrey Police said enquiries are ongoing.
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