A care home manager has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for committing fraud by abuse of position after targeting a vulnerable adult in her care.
Ruzziella Tamargo, 46, was sentenced on Friday at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
The investigation began after a member of staff from Ivolve Care, the company responsible for the care of the victim, who is non-verbal, autistic and has a learning disability, came forward to police in July 2024.
The staff member had spotted a number of cash withdrawals, totalling £13,550, had been made from the victim’s current account while carrying out an annual audit.
Further inquiries revealed that thousands of pounds of cash had also been withdrawn from the victim’s savings account in November 2023, which had left it virtually empty, after which the account was closed.
Up until this point Tamargo, the registered manager of the care home where the victim, was a resident, was the only person who knew about his savings account.
It also emerged that she had access to the victim’s bank cards.
Tamargo resigned from her position on November 30, 2023 just after the victim’s savings account was closed.
She was arrested in September 2024 on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. While she was being searched, a small clear bag containing white powder fell out of her trouser packet, and she was further arrested for possession of a controlled drug, which later turned out to be cocaine. She was given a community resolution in relation to this offence.
During interview, Tamargo admitted to withdrawing the cash from the victim’s savings account and admitted to taking him to the bank and withdrawing thousands of pounds at a time.
She said that she would either enter the victim’s pin code for him or encourage him to sign if required.
Tamargo said she would use this money to lend to friends, family and colleagues, and admitted that she had never paid the victim back.
She said that because of the victim’s lack of capacity, he would have no idea what he was signing or what was going on.
She was, however, unable to confirm how much money she had withdrawn and used for her own gain.
Tamargo was ordered to pay an £187 surcharge.
PC Chay Burrows from Surrey Police’s Adults at Risk Team, who led the investigation, said: “Tamargo’s actions in taking advantage of the victim’s lack of capacity to siphon thousands of pounds of cash from his account for her own gain can only be described as despicable.
“She was in a position of trust, and this was a gross abuse of that trust.
“Thankfully, her deception was spotted by staff while carrying out an annual audit and an investigation was immediately carried out by our specialist Adults at Risk Team, which is responsible for reviewing and investigating adult abuse and neglect cases.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.