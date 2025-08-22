More than sixty sculptors are represented, many of them women working at the Sanganai Sculpture Academy in Guruve. They create the beautiful works of art without studios, shelter or reliable access to water, carving outdoors in searing heat. Several of the artists are widows of sculptors who died young, while others are grandmothers raising children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. Their work sustains households and entire communities, despite the absence of formal studios or training.