Women sculptors working in the harsh rural landscapes of Zimbabwe will have their work showcased in Surrey this summer, in an exhibition aimed at funding clean water and shaded workspaces for their community.
More than sixty sculptors are represented, many of them women working at the Sanganai Sculpture Academy in Guruve. They create the beautiful works of art without studios, shelter or reliable access to water, carving outdoors in searing heat. Several of the artists are widows of sculptors who died young, while others are grandmothers raising children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. Their work sustains households and entire communities, despite the absence of formal studios or training.
Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will be channelled directly back to the academy, funding shaded workspaces, sanitation facilities, clean water and tools.
“This is the best sculpture work to come out of Zimbabwe,” said Powell. “It’s incredible to see, and inspiring to see how they’ve pushed the boundary of stone and abstract art. We want people to come see them.”
Chikodzi added: “These women have never been to art school, but they do amazing work. When you buy a sculpture, you’re not only taking home something beautiful — you’re also giving someone the space and tools to create a better life.”
The selling exhibition includes affordable and investment-grade pieces, with live sculpting by Chikodzi offering visitors a chance to see the craft in action.
Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for concessions, and include entry to the park’s permanent collection of more than 650 sculptures. Dogs on leads are welcome, and the site is wheelchair accessible.
