Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has urged people to stop lighting bonfires and campfires after a wildfire tore through Churt Common on August 19, destroying three hectares of heathland.
Dan Quin, chief fire officer for SFRS, said crews had tackled three “large, out of control” fires in the last 10 days, including at Churt and Blackheath Commons.
“It is destroying our beautiful outdoors that we all enjoy, endangering our wildlife and causing unnecessary callouts for the service,” he said. “Please stop lighting bonfires and campfires.”
He also encouraged parents to warn children and young people about the risks of starting fires.
The Sculpture Park, which borders the common, was close to the blaze. Staff members Nick and Oscar Powell rushed to assist firefighters after spotting the smoke.
“I saw a fire engine and raced up The Jumps to see what was wrong,” said Nick. “As I work nearby, it was important for me to find out that our popular attraction was not at risk, and more importantly, that our visitors were safe.
Oscar Powell said: “Nick called me and I joined him with the Fire Rescue team who were expertly tackling the blaze, which must have started only ten to 20 minutes earlier. The wind was making it difficult, but we were given beaters to calm down the flames.”
Nick added: “The firefighters did an excellent job and soon the fire was under control. I did hear that a toad was found to have croaked it, but apart from that, a dangerous situation was thankfully averted.”
An SFRS spokesperson confirmed: “The wildfire on Churt Common is now out, and we left the scene at approximately 1.30pm. Thankfully, we were able to bring the fire under control quickly, stopping it from spreading further.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.