A campfire is believed to have sparked a wildfire which scorched three hectares of heathland at Churt Common on Tuesday.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews were called out shortly before midday and were able to bring the flames under control before they spread further. Firefighters left the scene at around 1.30pm.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “The wildfire on Churt Common is now out, and we left the scene at approximately 1.30pm. Thank you to residents and visitors for avoiding the area during this time. The wildfire, caused by a campfire, has affected three hectares of land. Thankfully, we were able to bring the fire under control quickly, stopping it from spreading further.”

Staff from The Sculpture Park, including Oscar and Nick, were among the first to respond and helped tackle the flames before crews arrived.

Oscar Powell from The Sculpture Park helping to put our fire on The Jumps, Churt (The Sculpture Park)

The incident has prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of open flames on tinder-dry heathland.