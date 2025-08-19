Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews were called out shortly before midday and were able to bring the flames under control before they spread further. Firefighters left the scene at around 1.30pm.
An SFRS spokesperson said: “The wildfire on Churt Common is now out, and we left the scene at approximately 1.30pm. Thank you to residents and visitors for avoiding the area during this time. The wildfire, caused by a campfire, has affected three hectares of land. Thankfully, we were able to bring the fire under control quickly, stopping it from spreading further.”
Staff from The Sculpture Park, including Oscar and Nick, were among the first to respond and helped tackle the flames before crews arrived.
The incident has prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of open flames on tinder-dry heathland.
