The book launch will take place on Friday, August 15, from 11am to 1pm outside Business Connections on Headley Road. Visitors can pick up a free copy — thanks to funding from East Hampshire District Council, Hampshire Archives Trust, and Grayshott Heritage — while enjoying a slice of Victory Cake, a wartime Spam sandwich, and the sight of a WWII jeep. A lady in 1940s attire and even “Winston Churchill” will be on hand to greet guests.