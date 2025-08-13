Compiled by Grayshott Heritage, Grayshott’s Wartime Memories captures recollections from residents past and present — from daring local incidents to near misses that could have changed the village forever. Research was led by chairman John Childs and vice-chairman Richard Peskett, who interviewed villagers as well as residents of Moorlands Lodge care home in Hindhead.
Among the stories is that of a US Mustang fighter which came down in the Devil’s Punch Bowl. Local boy Buster Cornish reached the wreckage before anyone else, collecting red-tipped tracer bullets. A later attempt to dismantle them with a hammer resulted in a fire that reduced the store behind his family’s shoe shop to smouldering ruins.
Grayshott also narrowly escaped disaster when, on January 7, 1945, a German V2 rocket launched at London veered off course and headed straight for the village before exploding prematurely. Had it detonated, it would have left a crater 70 feet wide and 20 feet deep.
The book launch will take place on Friday, August 15, from 11am to 1pm outside Business Connections on Headley Road. Visitors can pick up a free copy — thanks to funding from East Hampshire District Council, Hampshire Archives Trust, and Grayshott Heritage — while enjoying a slice of Victory Cake, a wartime Spam sandwich, and the sight of a WWII jeep. A lady in 1940s attire and even “Winston Churchill” will be on hand to greet guests.
