We met again on Saturday as people across Waverley and East Hampshire marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
One of the weekend’s biggest events took place next to The Shed in Bordon as hundreds gathered on the town park for an afternoon of wartime-themed activities and stalls.
An immersive tent run by The Phoenix and Woolmer Forest Heritage Society gave people a chance to understand the magnitude of the event in August 1945.
People could watch feeds from War Pictorial News and listen to recordings during the Commemorating History, Celebrating Community event.
They could also try their hand at popular games from the era, check out Military Willys Jeeps and peruse stalls selling everything from luxury doughnuts to military clothing.
And providing the soundtrack was Vic Cracknell’s Swing Band and Stephanie Belle, who belted out popular tunes from the era like We’ll Meet Again and Pack up your Troubles.
Ration-style spam sandwiches and slices of Victory Cake were served in Grayshott as Sir Winston Churchill paid a visit to mark the launch of a new book.
Grayshott’s Wartime Memories is based on the recollections of villagers, then and now, and their experiences of World War Two. The Grayshott Heritage publication – which is available free thanks to generous grants from EHDC and the Hampshire Archives Trust – was launched on Saturday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the conflict.
The launch party in the village centre included military vehicles and a variety of stalls, with the book available from several shops and in pdf from www.grayshottheritage.com
The Liss RBL also got into the swing of things with a VJ Day 80 lunch and dance following a ceremony at the village war memorial.
Visitors could also check out a small collection of military vehicles and gorge on barbecued goodness during the event.
