Staff from a homecare firm with branches cross Surrey and East Hampshire have braved the heat in a fiery fundraiser for their charity partner.
Some 21 caregivers from Right at Home have raised more than £2,500 and counting after stepping out of their comfort zone and onto hot coals for Dementia Adventure.
The fearless caregivers took part in the charity firewalk organised by Blaze as part of an annual family day and barbeque.
The team completed an hour-long training session with a professional firewalk instructor before facing the heat. The training focused on mental attitude and building confidence.
Liz Young, Head of Marketing and Recruitment at Right at Home GF admitted to feeling a little apprehensive beforehand.
She said: “The training was excellent at getting us into the right frame of mind.
“It was an incredible challenge in a safe environment – it was so exhilarating that we all did it twice!”
The challenge brought together a diverse cross-section of staff from Alton, Bordon, Twickenham, Richmond, Farnham and Guildford who all walked barefoot over the bed of hot, burnt-down soft wood.
The event was not only an unforgettable team-building experience for the home care provider, which has recently received a five-star employer award for being a great place to work, but also a powerful fundraiser.
Organisers of the annual family day are already thinking about the 2026 event and how to match, or exceed, this year’s adrenaline fuelled challenge.
Dementia Adventure is a national charity that provides supported holidays and nature-based activities for people living with dementia and their carers.
Right at Home UK chose Dementia Adventure as its three-year national charity partner, reflecting a shared commitment to improving quality of life for people affected by dementia and their families.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.