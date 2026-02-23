East Hampshire District Council will fly the Ukrainian flag at its offices tomorrow (Tuesday, February 24) to mark four years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The gesture is intended as a show of solidarity with Ukrainian residents living in the district, many of whom arrived after fleeing the conflict.
Since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, families across East Hampshire have welcomed displaced Ukrainians into their homes.
The council says there are currently 44 hosts in the district, while many Ukrainian families have since moved into independent accommodation and become part of the local community.
The authority has continued to provide support and advice both to Ukrainian guests and to residents hosting them.
Cllr Graham Hill, chairman of East Hampshire District Council, said the anniversary would be a difficult time for many affected by the war.
“This anniversary will be incredibly hard for our Ukrainian guests, many of whom will be hoping for an end to the conflict so they can return home,” he said.
“To be wrenched from your home, sometimes with only what you can carry, must be an incredibly traumatic experience and I'm proud of the empathy and generosity of the East Hampshire residents who have taken in guests from Ukraine.
“Ukrainian families in the district should have no doubt that we stand with them and the support will continue for as long as it takes.”
Hampshire County Council administers payments to hosts through the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Permission Extension visa schemes.
Residents interested in hosting a Ukrainian family or individual can find more information on the council’s website or contact the Ukraine support team at [email protected].
