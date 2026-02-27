East Hampshire District Council is increasing its share of the council tax bill by £5 for 2026-27.
This means that households in Band D properties will pay £156.92 for its services.
Government rules give district councils the option to put up council tax by £5 or three per cent, whichever creates more revenue, so East Hampshire has chosen a £5 rise.
The council will spend £750,000 upgrading its car parks and will put £150,000 into a Leader's Priority Budget controlled by council leader Cllr Richard Millard to support communities across the district.
Under the Councillor Community Grant Scheme each councillor will be given £7,000 to support projects in their ward.
And £129,000 to support environmental initiatives will be put into the Climate Change Fund.
Government support for East Hampshire District Council will drop from £2.6 million to £2.2m.
Finance portfolio holder Cllr Charles Louisson said: “Although these remain extremely challenging times for local authorities, thanks to our forward-thinking financial strategy we are in an excellent position going into the next financial year.
“Not only can we continue to operate our excellent services, but also we have funding available to actively invest in crucial local infrastructure. For example, we are setting aside £750,000 to enhance our local car parks, the gateway to the district for so many of our visitors.
“Our increase in council tax of £5 a year means our share of the precept remains among the lowest in the area.”
Cllr Millard said: “We have earmarked funding for community grants to support local organisations, community facilities and climate-related projects.
“I am particularly proud to say that a further £150,000 has been put into the Leader’s Priority Budget, a pot of funding that will allow the council to back schemes that benefit residents across the district.
“The financial picture for councils across the country is pretty bleak. Many are cutting back on services, very few have the money for community grants and a number are seeking exceptional council tax increases.
“I am proud to say that at East Hampshire District Council we are sufficiently secure to be able to dedicate funds to directly supporting communities with grants and other funding opportunities.”
