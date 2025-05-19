A former EastEnders star who secured an interview with Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd’s Rick Wright when he was a teenager is auctioning off his exclusive recording alongside a collection of rare vinyl and memorabilia.
John Altman, better known as ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton, met the rock superstars at a gig in Chatham, Kent, on December 1, 1967 when, aged 15 and skipping school, he helped roadies lug gear inside.
Alongside two mates, cheeky John pulled out his tape recorder and conducted an exclusive interview with the pair, which has never been heard in public until now.
Remembering the day, John said: “We had tickets to see the Jimi Hendrix tour, along with Pink Floyd and Keith Emerson’s band The Nice.
“We arrived early at Chatham, Central Hall and helped the roadies carry in the gear.
“The stage door closed and there we were locked in with all these rock stars. We saw the afternoon show and the one in the evening.
“In between shows l managed to interview Rick Wright from Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix in his dressing room. There was no strict security in those days.
“Jimi was gentle and cool, and showed us his new album 'Axis Bold As Love'. He also projected cine film of his tour on the dressing room wall.
“Definitely a day to always remember.”
Now, the famous actor is set to auction off his three-minute long tape recording at an auction at Ewbank’s Auction House in Send, near Woking, later this month.
As well as the recording, other rare items including a signed Fleetwood Mac ticket, Jimi Hendrix signature, Pink Floyd signatures, The Who signatures, and 7-inch vinyls from Turnstyle and David Bowie will all go up for sale.
In total, the haul is expected to earn as much as £17,000.
On the recording, Rick Wright can be heard talking about how fantastic the audience at a previous gig in Bristol had been, while Jimi Hendrix talks about his ill-fated July 1967 US tour supporting The Monkees.
Audiences booed the rocker when he opened for the band, and he left the tour after playing just seven shows.
On the recording, Hendrix says: “As people, they're all right, but you know how that is… It wasn't the kids who didn't like us, it was the parents, you know, they'd complain and all this mess. You know how that kind of scene is though.”
The interview was recorded during Hendrix’s second UK tour, where he was accompanied by Pink Floyd, The Move, Amen Corner, The Nice, The Outer Limits, and Eire Apparent.
The bands spent three weeks in November and December 1967 touring Britain on a fleet of buses.
John added that he’s selling his collection as it’s been ‘gathering dust’.
He said: “I thought it would be nice to share the joy of an amazing interview that no one else in the world would otherwise have the chance to hear.”
John Altman portrayed the the villainous Nick Cotton in EastEnders from the soap’s very first episode in 1985 until 2015.