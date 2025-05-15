Adam Beattie and Fiona Bevan will be performing for Grayshott Folk Club at Grayshott Village Hall on June 4 at 7.30pm.
“Each accompanied the other as they played and sang and played their own compositions. I enjoyed that gig so much I booked Adam and Fiona for Grayshott Folk Club on February 23, 2024. It’s wonderful to welcome them back again so soon.”
Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist Adam Beattie is a celebrated artist of the London scene who has toured widely in the UK and throughout Europe.
Having roots in Scottish folk music, and a lifelong interest in old time jazz and blues, Adam’s music is defined by his distinctive lyrical voice, narrative lyrics and finger style guitar playing. His fifth solo album Somewhere Round The Bend received widespread critical acclaim.
Adam previewed the title track from his next album Home Fires Burning at Haslemere and Grayshott and hopes to crowd fund the cost of its recording.
She is currently writing with Nile Rodgers and working with new artists including Joy Crookes, Zak Abel, Ewan Mainwood, Tom King and Tamzene.
Fiona is also a talented performer with an instantly recognisable voice who plays acoustic and electric guitar as well as double bass. Her songs and performances come straight from the heart.
For tickets, priced £18, visit Grayshott post office, call Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096 or visit https://www.ents24.com/hindhead-events/grayshott-village-hall/adam-beattie/7286866