New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 42 High Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Market Garden Cafe at The Rural Life Centre, The Reeds Road, Tilford, Farnham; rated on April 30

• Rated 4: Riverside Cafe at The Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey; rated on April 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Apple Tree at 2 Lion Green, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at 15 High Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on May 6