New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Market Garden Cafe at The Rural Life Centre, The Reeds Road, Tilford, Farnham; rated on April 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Apple Tree at 2 Lion Green, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at 15 High Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on May 6