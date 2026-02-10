In January, Camelsdale School’s Year 6 class rolled up their sleeves for a hands-on afternoon creating bird boxes, working alongside The Lynchmere Society. The children assembled more than 15 high-quality boxes, all expertly prepared by Mr Butterfield from The Lynchmere Society. The project was made possible thanks to a grant from the South Downs National Park and its Renature Programme.
The bird boxes will be installed around the school grounds, providing safe nesting spots for local wildlife. Pupils are eagerly anticipating spotting feathered visitors in the Spring term, making this initiative both educational and environmentally rewarding.
