Organised by Chichester Wellbeing, the fair is designed to give the local community access to expert guidance and practical support, helping people of all ages move towards healthier, more active lifestyles. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet health professionals and explore a variety of topics, including weight management, healthy eating, stopping smoking, mental wellbeing, and reducing alcohol intake. Free blood pressure checks will also be available, alongside information about the courses and services offered by Chichester Wellbeing.
The event will feature Chichester District Council’s Social Prescribers and a range of community groups, including the Midhurst Community Forum, Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK, Rother Valley Together, and Meals on Wheels. Attendees can also enjoy gentle exercise taster sessions, healthy smoothies, and a children’s play corner, with guidance on staying independent and maintaining wellbeing at every stage of life.
Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to access free expert advice in a welcoming and social environment. Taking the first steps towards a healthier lifestyle can be challenging, and an event like this offers support without pressure. Whether it’s getting active, planning for a healthy future, or simply talking about wellbeing, we would love to see you there.”
The event is free, open to all, and no booking is required. For more information, contact the Chichester Wellbeing Team at [email protected] or call 01243 521041.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.