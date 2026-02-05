Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to access free expert advice in a welcoming and social environment. Taking the first steps towards a healthier lifestyle can be challenging, and an event like this offers support without pressure. Whether it’s getting active, planning for a healthy future, or simply talking about wellbeing, we would love to see you there.”