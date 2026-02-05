The new group is being supported by home care provider Right at Home Alton & Bordon, working in partnership with The Hunter Centre. Sessions are open to people living with dementia who attend alongside a carer or family member, creating a shared experience built around music and community.
Music is widely recognised for its ability to boost wellbeing, spark memories and encourage social connection, particularly for people affected by dementia. Denise, Deputy Manager at The Hunter Centre, said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to inclusive activities that support both individuals and carers.
“Music has a unique power to bring people together,” she said. “We’re delighted to be working with Right at Home to introduce Singing for the Mind to Haslemere and to offer an activity that is supportive, uplifting and accessible.”
The first session will be led by Jo, a carer and community champion with Right at Home, who promises a warm welcome for everyone attending. She explained that the sessions are designed to be informal and pressure-free.
“I’ll be there to greet everyone as they arrive,” she said. “Once people are settled with their song sheets, we’ll enjoy a sing-along to some popular favourites. If anyone feels anxious about coming along, I want to reassure them that the sessions will be very relaxed and friendly.”
Singing for the Mind will take place on the second Tuesday of each month from 2pm to 3pm and is open to people living with dementia and their carers.
For more information, contact Denise at The Hunter Centre on 01428 654710 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, contact Right at Home Alton & Bordon on 01420 481716 or email [email protected]
