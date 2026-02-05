The Specsavers audiology team is moving from its current West Street location, which it shares with the optics team, to a new centre on The Borough.
The project, a £240,000 investment in Farnham’s high street, is scheduled to open at the end of February.
The new facility will create space for seven additional clinics per week and allow for future team growth, while improving access to hearing care services in the area.
Two new team members will also be recruited to support the expanded operation. The optics team will remain on West Street, ensuring that both eye and earcare continue to be available locally.
Emma Walker, director of hearing services at Specsavers Farnham Hearing Centre, said: "Having been the audiology partner in the Farnham Specsavers store for 11 years, I have had the pleasure of ensuring the very best levels of care for the community’s hearing.
“The need for this service has grown exponentially, and it was the right time to invest in a beautiful new premises with more room and a team dedicated to continuing our legacy of exceptional care. We will now be able to service more people more quickly, in a warm, welcoming and modern environment."
