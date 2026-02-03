St Peter’s Church in Wrecclesham is appealing to residents for support as it seeks to raise funds to appoint a new vicar.
Last summer, the Rev Jacqueline Drake-Smith retired after more than seven years of service, during which she became a much-loved spiritual leader and advocate for the village community.
Her final service in August was attended by about 270 people, reflecting the strong bond she built with worshippers and residents, and highlighting her lasting impact on church and community life.
Under her leadership, St Peter’s was described as a “church without walls”, offering welcome, hospitality and faith at the heart of village life. She led services for all ages, supported local groups and worked on spiritual and practical community initiatives.
Now, as the parish looks to recruit a successor, it faces a financial challenge. To fund a half-time post and maintain its work, St Peter’s needs to raise an additional £25,000 a year through donations and regular giving.
Myung Hye-Chun, a local campaigner, said: “Please support our campaign to keep a vicar in the parish of Wrecclesham to lead the worship, the work, and the community of St Peter’s.”
She said having a vicar was vital for the parish, as they would not only lead services but also support people through difficult times and help bring the community together.
The vicar plays a central role in village life, leading services, conducting weddings, baptisms and funerals, offering pastoral care, and supporting families and young people through activities such as Messy Church and Youth Café, as well as working with schools and community groups.
Donations can be made through the Parish Giving Scheme online or by phone on 0333 002 1271, quoting parish number 170617058.
