An adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers novels is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from July 14 to 18.
The audience should prepare itself for high jinks, high spirits and high drama, all set to sensational live music, in this production by the Emma Rice Company.
Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind, a fierce heart and a quick temper. Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind-hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the school play and rescue terrified Mary Lou Atkinson from the grip of a raging storm?
If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers. Nostalgic, naughty and perfect for now, Malory Towers is the original girl power story. This is a show for girls, boys and all grown-up children who still dream of midnight feasts and Cornish clifftops.
Emma Rice has adapted the books and will direct the play, which stars Eden Barrie (Mary Lou Atkinson), Molly Cheesley (Alicia Johns), Rebecca Collingwood (Gwendoline Lacey), Stephanie Hockley (Irene Dupont), Emily Panes (musician), Robyn Sinclair (Darrell Rivers), Bethany Wooding (Sally Hope) and Zoe West (Wilhelmina Robinson).
Bringing back memories inspired Emma Rice to adapt Malory Towers for the stage.
She said: “These books make me joyfully tumble back through history. I tumble through memories of my own scary comprehensive, to stories of my mum’s Dorset grammar school and then to my gran, who was an untrained teacher in the war.
“All of these stories have one thing in common - growing up. And Malory Towers, in my opinion, is the best of all growing up stories. Funny, sharply well observed and fantastically moreish, these books are a pure delight.
“However, beyond the adventures and clifftop thrills, I wanted to capture that time, just after the Second World War. A time when people were bruised and damaged but resolute about creating a better future, a future without cruelty, violence and hatred.
“Within these deceptively simple books, all these themes are gently explored. The challenge that Enid Blyton sets for us in these gorgeous books stands the test of time, as she asks us to be ‘women that the world can lean on’. If you haven’t already gathered, I love them.”
Emma believed the books were still popular because “girls are much the same now as they were in 1945”.
She added: “The themes of friendship, compassion and hope resonate across gender, time, class and culture. It’s a cracking yarn, yes, but this deceptively simple subject matter really does give us all a chance to reflect.”
Theatre-goers will love it, she promised: “It is pure entertainment and pure joy. It has everything - music, puppetry, film and a clifftop rescue! It really is for everybody and gives us all the lift we need in these dark times. Shake off the heat of summer and dive into this cool and sparkling production.”
For tickets, priced from £33 (concessions from £18), call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.