Country music is coming to the Woking Theatre in A Country Night in Nashville on September 3 at 7.30pm.
Following a great resurgence in the popularity of country music in recent years, A Country Night in Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.
Taking the audience on a journey through the history of country, it features songs from its biggest stars both past and present.
Hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes.
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