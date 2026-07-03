Paintbox Project is celebrating the summer holidays by hosting art classes for children at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking on July 23.
Participants will be asked to work with their Spirit Animal from 10am until midday. Whether their spirit animal is a wolf, tiger, dolphin, koala or some other species, the idea is to paint the animal they identify with the most, using acrylics on canvas.
Those taking part in Animal Stories from 1pm until 3pm will build a clay tile in relief depicting the life of their favourite animal.
Both classes are suitable for children aged seven and above. The cost is £25 per session, or £40 for the full day (take a packed lunch).
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