Phyllis Tuckwell’s new hospice in Farnham is opening this spring, and the charity is inviting people to celebrate with a glass of locally brewed Hogs Back beer and music from 16-piece jazz orchestra The Barnes Big Band.
Big Band Jazz at the Hogs Back Brewery will take place on June 14 from 1pm to 5.30pm, and will raise money for Phyllis Tuckwell. The new hospice will enable the charity to provide its specialist care to even more local people who need its help.
Held in the Hogs Back Brewery’s hangar and garden in Tongham, this event will see The Barnes Big Band, accompanied by top jazz singer Vanessa Rose, perform a wide range of cool jazz music, from the tunes of the Count Basie Orchestra right through to more modern compositions written specially for The Barnes Big Band.
There will be music from 2pm to 4.30pm, food on sale and plenty of drinks - including the Tuckwell Tribute Ale, a special hoppy brew created by the Hogs Back Brewery to celebrate the opening of the new hospice.
“We’re also very grateful to Hall Hunter Partnership, who are sponsoring this event, and for their incredible support for Phyllis Tuckwell. This is going to be a fantastic event, so do come along and join in the fun.”
Tickets for the event cost £25, which includes a welcome drink of a pint of Tuckwell Tribute Ale, a glass of Pimm's or a soft drink. They can be bought online at www.pth.org.uk/jazz-at-the-hbb
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