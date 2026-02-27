The full cast has been announced for The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, which will be staged at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from March 31 to April 4.
Ralf Little will star as Alec Leamas, with Gráinne Dromgoole as Liz Gold, Tony Turner as George Smiley, Nicholas Murchie as Control and Peter Losasso as Hans-Dieter Mundt.
Completing the cast are Jeff D’Sangalang, Melody Chikakane Brown, Eddie Toll, Jonny Burman, Jo Servi, Clara Wessely and James Burman.
A global best-seller for more than six decades, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is the first novel by John le Carré to be adapted for the stage, by award-winning writer David Eldridge. Jeremy Herrin will direct alongside tour director Joe Lichtenstein.
