A comedy play called Crumbs - featuring live bread baking on stage! - is set to delight the nostrils and taste buds at Woking Library on June 19 at 6pm.
This one-woman show stars Ellen Carnazza as Petronella Parfait, recently “let go” from her high-profile television baking show in dubious circumstances and trying to re-style herself as a social media influencer.
Follow Petronella’s hilarious slips and trips as she tries to keep the lights and oven on in the face of almost certain doom.
Crumbs is by the Yorkshire-based Badapple Theatre Company, which is inviting the audience to taste the bread at the end!
There is no admission price but a minimum donation of £5 per person attending is recommended. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
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