Two local talents are set to take on opera’s stuffiest traditions at the Alton Arts Festival.
In a most entertaining evening of music and comedy, Hampshire soprano and comedy writer Lucy Mellors will team up with Bordon-born boogie-woogie pianist Mark Hoare for Is Opera Boring? - a gloriously irreverent night that answers its own question with a resounding ‘No!’
Part concert, part comedy, Is Opera Boring? takes the stuffing out of one of the world's most magnificent art forms - and then puts it back in, with feeling.
Lucy is an award-winning performer whose work has taken her to stages across the south of England and beyond. Mark will bring his distinctive boogie-woogie piano style to what promises to be a truly unique evening.
Louisa Hunter-Bradley, who is the head of classical programming for the Alton Arts Festival, assured potential members of the audience that they would be in for a great night.
She said: "What I love about this show is that it genuinely works for everyone, whether you’re a lifelong opera devotee or someone who’s never set foot in an opera house in your life.
“Lucy and Mark are both extraordinarily talented and brilliantly funny, and the fact that they’re both local makes it feel extra special.
“This is the kind of evening where you come expecting to be mildly entertained and leave having had the time of your life.”
Is Opera Boring? takes place at the Alton Maltings Centre on July 11. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £25, which includes a welcome drink, and are available at altonartsfestival.com/whats-on
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