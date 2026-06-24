Good morning from the Herald & Post team on what is expected to be the hottest June day on record in the UK.
A red weather warning comes into force at 9am this morning with temperatures in the high 30s expected today and tomorrow.
Numerous schools and businesses are expected to close or operate on reduced hours, with railway services also reduced because of the extreme heat.
We’ll be updating this page frequently over the next 48 hours.
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