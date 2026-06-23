When Aiden Lucas was two years old, doctors said his liver disease meant he had just three weeks to live.
Twenty-three years later, the 25-year-old is organising a charity football match this weekend to support the cause that helped save him.
Mr Lucas, from Alton, will host the match on Saturday, June 27, with a 7.45pm kick-off in aid of the British Liver Trust.
Mr Lucas was diagnosed with liver disease as a child and underwent a liver transplant. Now, he says he is in the best health of his life and wants to inspire others who have undergone transplants.
Growing up, there were many activities he was unable to take part in because of his condition. Football, his favourite sport, was one of them.
"When I was 8 the doctors told me I could never play football again, and I was devastated – especially at 8," he said.
Mr Lucas said he continued to press doctors for permission to return to the sport.
"I kept persisting and annoying them until finally when I turned 12 they said, 'Yes, you can play again but on one condition. You have to wear a body brace which we'll specially make for you'," he said.
"Naturally, I was over the moon."
Mr Lucas said the experience stayed with him and inspired him to encourage others facing similar challenges.
"I knew then that if I ever got the chance to inspire children, adults or anyone who's had any type of transplant that the transplant doesn't define who you are, and you can still do anything you want to, I'd snap it up instantly," he said.
Mr Lucas now runs clothing brand Omoideclo with his best friend and said the charity football match is being held "in aid and inspiration of anyone who's had a liver transplant".
The match at the Alton FC ground will feature games, prizes, exclusive merchandise, a bar and a screening of England's FIFA World Cup match against Panama after the football.
Entry costs £2 and all profits will go to the British Liver Trust.
"It's going to be a great event," said Mr Lucas.
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