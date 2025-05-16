A new historical novel by an Alton author follows the fortunes of three men drawn together by the Napoleonic Wars.
Glory Beckons, written by Jean Baveystock, focuses on a contrasting trio whose lives become entwined from the moment Napoleon Bonaparte crowns himself Emperor to the eve of his ill-fated Russian campaign.
Michel Ney is a legendary marshal of France, torn between duty, glory and a passionate mistress who follows him through the chaos of war while harbouring a secret that could bring down the Emperor.
Sir Robert Wilson is a sharp-elbowed British general and diplomat whose relentless hatred of Napoleon fuels a dangerous ambition to kill him.
And Michael Bruce is a young, immoral, dissolute Etonian, plucked from the pleasures of the Grand Tour and thrown unwillingly into the maelstrom of Europe’s greatest conflict.
From Paris to Moscow, Lisbon to Stockholm, these men meet and clash on battlefields and in boudoirs alike. Their destinies collide in a world where love, honour and survival hang in the balance - and where glory is the ultimate prize.
“The Napoleonic era was the period that formed present-day Europe, with enough gory battles, immoral court life and elegant fashions to captivate anyone’s interest.
“This is a vast and ambitiously researched historical novel, based on true stories and eyewitness accounts of three men. Yes, it did all happen! Every character in the book lived - including, most unusually, the servants and the so-important horses. Even the love affairs. Especially the love affairs.”