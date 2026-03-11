A new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from April 21 to 25.
Set in a contemporary war zone, it is a thrilling take on Shakespeare’s dark tragedy, exploring one of the greatest plays ever written. With themes of power, ambition and guilt, the story remains universal and timeless.
It is being presented by the Hull Truck Theatre, the Octagon Theatre Bolton and the Derby Theatre, and will be directed by Hull Truck Theatre’s artistic director Mark Babych.
Mark Babych said: “I’m delighted to be working with such a gifted company and creative team on this thrilling and absorbing story of the dangers of unchecked ambition.”
In a country ravaged by war and rebellion, a fragile peace has finally broken out across an exhausted and wounded land. Macbeth tells the story of a man, driven by an insatiable desire to succeed, who sets out to become King by any means possible.
Oliver Alvin-Wilson will play Macbeth and Jo Mousley will be his ruthless wife Lady Macbeth. Introducing fate and destiny are the three witches, Josie Morley, Livie Dalee and Deb Pugh.
In additional roles, Josie will be Lady Macduff, Livie will appear as the younger son of King Duncan, Donalbain, and Deb will be the production’s movement director.
Representing the traditional path to the throne is Banquo, to be played by Daniel Poyser. Simon Trinder will perform as Macduff, and Colin Hurley will play the gentle Duncan, King of Scotland, whose son and rightful heir to the throne Malcolm will be played by Cayvan Coates.
Completing a talented line-up is Benjamin Wilson, playing Scottish nobleman and key messenger Ross.
There are performances at 7.30pm each evening and at 2.30pm on April 23 and 25. For tickets, priced from £33 (concessions £15), call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
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