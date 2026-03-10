An evening of classic Goth music is promised at the Fiery Bird in Woking on May 9 at 6.30pm.
The headliners will be Balaam And The Angel, formed by three Scottish brothers living in Staffordshire in 1984.
They have continued to perform with their original line-up of Mark, Jim and Des Morris ever since.
Their single I’ll Show You Something Special was included in the soundtrack of the film Trains, Planes And Automobiles. They recently released a four-track EP entitled Forces Of Evil.
Their special guests for the evening will be the Claytown Troupe, also founded in 1984, and there is support from Flowers Of Sacrifice, who date back to 1988.
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