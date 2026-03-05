A stage version of Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel The Beekeeper of Aleppo is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from March 17 to 21.
Nuri is a beekeeper; his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.
When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.
This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.
The book was adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler, and this Nottingham Playhouse production is directed by Anthony Almeida.
It features Adam Sina (Nuri), Farah Saffari (Afra), Joseph Long (Mustafa/Moroccan Man), Aram Mardourian (Nadim/Fotakis/Ali), Alia Lahlou (Dr Faruk/Dahab/Immigration Officer), Princess Khumalo (Angeliki/Lucy Fisher) and Dona Atallah (Mohammed/Sami). Mohsen Ghaffari and Helena Massoud are ensemble.
The creative team includes Ruby Pugh (designer), Ben Ormerod (lighting designer), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Zsolt Balogh for PALMA Studio (video designer), Elaha Soroor (composer), Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane for Jenkins McShane Casting (casting directors), Nesrin Alrefaai (cultural consultant), Bella Kear (associate sound designer) and Massi Safa (assistant director).
Director Anthony Almeida said: “What a thrill to re-stage this sweeping story with an electric new cast. Christy Lefteri’s sensational novel is a clarion call to the everyday - but extraordinary - lives of people who seek a better tomorrow.
“Beekeeper is a play full of heart, wit and hardship, and to share these vivid characters with audiences nationwide in 2026 feels ever-more urgent. I’m truly excited for how this talented, soulful company of actors will light up the stage.”
Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford added: “We’re delighted at the return of this emotive play, which so engaged audiences in 2023 and feels even more relevant today.
“Anthony Almeida will be breathing new life into this beautiful story, building on Miranda Cromwell’s original directorial vision. We can’t wait to see it revitalised with new cast members and share it with our audiences.”
UK Productions director Martin Dodd said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with Nottingham Playhouse to bring this amazing story, and powerful piece of theatre, back to the stage.
“Given world events, it has never been more relevant, and following its world premiere in 2023 we were taken aback by the reaction of audiences to each and every performance, with emotions running the full spectrum between laughter and tears.”
The Beekeeper of Aleppo was the winner of the Aspen Words Award, the runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times’ top three best-selling books of 2020.
