Anyone looking for some mouth-watering family fun this Easter should try Woking Youth Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.
Packed with unforgettable songs, dark comedy and outrageous characters, this production of the cult classic musical performed by the talented cast of Woking Youth Theatre brings the bizarre world of Skid Row to life with energy, humour and a monstrous plant people will not soon forget.
Little Shop of Horrors is a show close to the heart of Woking Youth Theatre. It was the first production it staged when the group was relaunched in 2019.
Seven years later the members felt the time was right to revisit the show and perform it again, with the added challenge of building their own set and plants - including an animatronic Audrey 2.
Four of the original cast members from the first production are performing again in what will be their last musical with the group.
Three of them are reprising their original roles - Alex Hazelton as the voice of Audrey 2, Hannah Read as Skip Snip and Lettie Hazelton as Audrey who, at just 15 when she played the role originally, is now studying acting for stage and screen at UEL.
Luke Duncan, the fourth original cast member, has progressed from Customer in the first production to the lead role, Seymour.
They are joined in the principal cast by Jove Morrison as Mushnik and Joey Rowe as Orin Scrivello, with the Ronettes played by Yvie Bent, Jess Bruton and Aimee Spall.
Little Shop of Horrors will be at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking from April 8 to 11. For tickets, priced from £23.93 (student discount available), visit www.atgtickets.com
Anyone interested in joining Woking Youth Theatre can attend a free workshop by filling out a visitor form at www.wokingyouththeatre.co.uk/workshops
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