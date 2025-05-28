Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your communication skills will come in useful in work, study and your family life. Your ambitions are soaring at an impressive pace and you will receive plenty of support from your friends. While there may be some negativity from a colleague, you will easily overcome this.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You won’t be surprised to find there are some challenges ahead. Earning money takes a lot of hard work and that’s why you will be reminding a partner not to spend frivolously. The smarter you are, the greater your success will be.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Plans are starting to take shape. Progress may be gradual but you are moving in the right direction so keep going as you are. Your determination to achieve your goals is strong and you will want to channel all your energy, commitment and focus towards these.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Recent decisions within the family may have caused a financial setback. Household expenses are rising whereas income remains static. You may all have to get together again to discuss how you might move forward, financially.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
It’s not easy to express yourself when you are with people who aren’t on the same wavelength. No matter what you do or say, it always seems to be wrong. In the home, you could find yourself causing conflict even when you try to be diplomatic.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You are too trusting of people you have only just met. Watch out for anyone who might be trying to deceive you in some way. If you’re made an offer that sounds too good to be true, listen to your intuition. You know what you believe in and you’re ready to stand up for your rights.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re coming to the end of a long-term project or course or you might suddenly realise that a subject you have been studying no longer interests you. If you have been living some distance away from the place you normally call ‘home’, it could be time to return to your family.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
If you’ve been striving to make a big change in your life or within yourself, something meaningful is about to happen that will enable you to bring these intentions to fruition. A wish is about to come true.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Positive updates about a young relative’s achievements will make you happy and proud. News of a forthcoming celebration will boost your energy and enthusiasm. This will not wane even though you will find yourself swamped with work.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Financial difficulties could lead to stress. You’ve never been one to spend for the sake of spending but trying to keep on top of current obligations is proving almost impossible. A twist in events during the middle of the week will provide you with the means to pay off a few debts.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Some tension early in the week will concern your partner or a housemate’s health. You might want to suggest they drop some commitments to give themselves more time for relaxation. Your own efforts won’t seem to achieve the results you were hoping for but don’t feel disheartened by this.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A travel opportunity will be coming up and although this will mean rearranging existing plans, a journey will turn out to be favourable for you. Your mental energy is strong and ideas you put forward in the workplace could be profitable.
