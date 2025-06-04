Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
New ideas are worth following up as the week begins. Short trips will become a regular occurrence as you find yourself drawn to new interests. The amount of messages you receive will keep you busy as this leads to more emails, text messages and phone calls than you are used to.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A lot of new information is heading your way. You tend to think more clearly when you are at home or in the company of people who are close to you. You value their advice and insights.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Disputes with a neighbour won’t be easily resolved and you may have to be more patient than usual when you are around them. A meeting is being arranged to discuss issues in your community. Do some research into contentious matters and it will be easier to find the right words to express your thoughts.
Cancer (June22/July23)
It’s never a bad time to get together with housemates to create a budget or get your finances in order. Such discussions will mean you can think more clearly about managing your money and if it is needed, you will avoid unnecessary spending.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Your energy and enthusiasm are at an all-time high, driving your thoughts and actions. A zest for getting on keeps you lively and interested and nothing will escape your notice. Expect this to be a productive week resulting in some positive achievements.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Even though you had been expecting things to change, this might happen sooner than anticipated and this will be hard for you to deal with. Even so, deep down you know that this change is a necessary one.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Someone you work with or see every day will inspire you to pursue your hopes and dreams. If you’ve been uncertain about your ability to reach a goal, it’s amazing how a little encouragement from others can change your perspective.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
An idea you have been secretly working on will suddenly hatch out exactly as you thought it would. Even people who rarely show any interest in your life will be friendly and supportive. You will get pleasure through chatting with colleagues.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Travel plans will bring you a lot of pleasure. Take this chance to do something new and different. Visit a place you have never been to before. If you can’t get away right now, explore your own city or neighbourhood like a tourist.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Now that responsibilities are starting to decrease, you will have more chances to relax. You’re starting to notice the beauty in your surroundings and it will feel like you’re seeing some things for the first time.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Events early in the week will bring out your sentimental side, making you warm, loving and sociable. You will particularly enjoy reminiscing with the family and visiting places that remind you of the past.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re hesitant about dealing with a confrontation but think about the long-term effects of hiding your feelings. If you and a partner or housemate are not open with one another, you will drift apart and you will feel that lack of closeness and connection that comes from sharing.
