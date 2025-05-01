The Alton Walking Festival begins on May 2 - and there are still some spaces available for walks on its first weekend.
On May 2, Jane Austen fans can enjoy Walk 3: Chawton House Estate, which offers a moderate difficulty eight-mile ‘stop and listen’ walk.
Walkers will visit the private estate of Chawton House with a member of the Knight family and hear about the features that Jane would have known and loved.
The walk then goes on to Farringdon and to places Jane’s family were connected with before returning to Chawton.
On May 3, Walk 7: London to Alton Stage 1 - Chessington South to Horsley is a moderate 11-mile trek and the start of a four-part London to Alton walk.
Participants will leave the suburbs of the capital behind and head into Surrey, climbing Winey Hill for panoramic views over the surrounding area.
The route also includes Cobham Old Village, the River Mole and a still-used 60ft high semaphore tower set in the middle of woodland.
Also on May 3 is Walk 8: Alton Pubs and Breweries, a two-mile ‘stop and look’ route.
Starting at The Butts, walkers will take a leisurely stroll east along the High Street and Normandy Street to The Railway Arms, with deviations via the Market Square and Turk Street.
They will visit the sites of most pubs and breweries in the town, stopping in at least two pubs to sample local beer and finishing at The Railway Arms near the station.
And on May 4, Walk 9: Dawn Chorus is a ‘stop and look’ stroll of between one and two miles. It is a bird and wildlife watching walk around Kings Pond and nearby Windmill Hill.
To book places on these and any of the other walks in the Alton Walking Festival, visit https://bookwhen.com/alton-walking-festival-2025
This year's Alton Walking Festival is sponsored by the Alton Place Care Home, Medstead Physiotherapy and Medstead Osteopathic Practice.
Organised by Alton Town Council and Walk Alton, the festival caters to walkers of all abilities, from seasoned hikers to casual strollers. Walkers can explore the picturesque Hampshire countryside, delve into Alton’s rich history and engage with the local community.