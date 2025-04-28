Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has become the first woman to lead the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.
She will start her new role as chief fire officer later this year following a handover period with the current chief fire officer Neil Odin.
Sabrina was previously chief fire officer for West Sussex, the service she joined in 2019 following senior roles with the London Fire Brigade and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
She was awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service and gallantry in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.
Sabrina said: “I am truly honoured to have been appointed to lead Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and am incredibly excited to begin this new role to ensure that the service continues to deliver for the residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
“I would like to formally put on record my thanks to the service’s current chief fire officer Neil Odin, who I have been privileged to work alongside for many years. I know that his time leading the service will leave a lasting legacy that I will work with to ensure that residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are kept safe from the risk of fire and emergencies.”
She added: “I am incredibly proud of the time that I spent at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, where I was equally as privileged to work with some incredible people as we worked together to deliver the service’s improvement plan.
“I am very much looking forward to working with all colleagues at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to uphold all of the fantastic work that all of its teams deliver each and every day to keep the residents living and working in its communities safe.”