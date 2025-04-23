The Hampshire Herald of January 1, 1926 reported a striking letter, originally printed in The Times, drawing attention to the condition of Jane Austen’s former home, writes Jane Hurst.
Mr W Hooper wrote: “The celebration of the 150th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth affords an opportunity for calling attention to the shabby and neglected condition of her old home in Chawton.
“The only mark of her connection with the building is a faded tablet... and there are no facilities for visitors wishing to see the interior.”
He concluded it was “hardly creditable to the nation” that Austen’s home was left in such a state.
Two weeks later, the Herald printed a heartfelt reply under the heading ‘A Tenant’s Point of View’. Edith Hall, who had lived in part of the house for seven years, gave an honest account of the challenges of daily life in a home increasingly viewed as a literary shrine.
“My neighbours, as well as myself, when at home, have shown dozens of people over the house… No matter what we are doing – washing, baking, cooking – we never refuse to show people over.”
She described visitors arriving unannounced, eating in the garden, and expecting access at all hours. Despite this, tenants received no support or rent relief.
“No one would want to live here if they could get another house. I would gladly change my part of Jane Austen’s house for another modern home if only one was available.”
She recalled one summer day when, despite having just washed her hair, she guided two women through the house and garden. Just as they left, four men arrived. Though she initially asked them to return later, she ultimately also showed them around.
It would be another 16 years before the Jane Austen Society was founded. A national appeal in The Times raised £1,400, and solicitor Mr T Edward Carpenter purchased the house in memory of his son, Philip, who was killed in action in 1944.
As we celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday this year, it’s heartening to know that her former home is now cherished and preserved—and no longer a burden for its tenants.