Tributes have been paid to a Farnham student who died after being swept out to sea near his university.
A tribute fund supporting the RNLI has been launched in memory of Hugo Doven, 20, with his family thanking those who have donated and offered their condolences following the tragedy.
Mr Doven, of Beacon Close, Farnham, was airlifted to hospital in Newcastle after getting into difficulty in the sea near Durham but could not be saved.
More than 100 family members, friends and members of the community attended his funeral at Guildford Crematorium last month to celebrate his life.
The youngest son of Adam and Louise Doven, Hugo was the brother of Taylor and Jacob.
Hugo was educated at St Peter's Primary School in Farnham before going on to study at Weydon School and Farnborough College, where he achieved excellent A-level results.
In September 2025, Hugo joined Josephine Butler College at Durham University after taking a gap year. During that time, he travelled extensively, visiting the Far East and many other countries around the world.
His travels were funded through part-time work at Tesco in Milford.
Hugo was also a member of Rowledge Cricket Club and later Frensham Cricket Club, as well as the Farnham Fireballs floorball team.
In a message following his death, his family thanked those who had offered support and donated in his memory.
They said: "Our family wish to thank all those who have sent sympathy and condolences and have donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Hugo's memory."
A Muchloved tribute page has been created in Hugo's memory, with donations supporting the RNLI. Visit here to donate.
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