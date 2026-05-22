The owners of a new countryside leisure destination are determined to do away with “stuffy rules” after giving a former golf club near Bordon a mad makeover.
A hole new world awaits in Blacknest with Mad Swans in the South Downs opening last Monday (June 1).
The size of the previous course has been reduced from 18 to 12 holes while its new owners have also added padel and pickleball course, restaurants, eco-cabins and social gaming spaces.
The site is the second Mad Swans venue to be opened by Joel Cadbury and Ollie Vigors following the launch of their first in the Mendips early this year.
The changes haven’t been to everyone’s tastes with some questioning the shift in focus from traditional golf to something more “fun” at the East Hampshire site.
But that’s the idea as the pair want to transform the perceptions of golf clubs by creating a more relaxed, accessible and family-friendly experience.
“The whole thing about Mad Swans is that it’s ‘come down and have a go’,” said spokesperson,.
“They want everyone to pick up a golf club or a padel racket and just enjoy it. There’s no memberships, there’s no dress codes, and it’s designed to feel welcoming whether you’re there to play sport, have dinner or spend time with family.”
The development includes a 12-hole golf course designed by internationally renowned architect Tom Mackenzie, whose previous projects include work on several Open Championship venues.
Rather than the traditional 18-hole layout, visitors can play six, 12 or 18 holes, with the shorter format intended to make golf more flexible and accessible.
“One of the barriers for women getting into golf has often been the time commitment, so the 12-hole concept opens the sport up to a much wider audience,” added the spokesperson.
Additional reporting by Paul Ferguson.
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