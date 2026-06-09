Princess Anne has unveiled a major new war memorial near Woking to honour hundreds of First World War service personnel whose graves were never formally identified.
On Tuesday (June 9), The Princess Royal inaugurated the Brookwood 1914-1918 Memorial at Brookwood Military Cemetery, creating a permanent place of remembrance for 400 men and women from the UK and Ireland who died in wartime service but were not previously fully commemorated.
The new memorial stands in the largest Commonwealth war cemetery in the UK.
Many of those honoured died after returning home from military service, often from wounds, illness or trauma linked to their wartime experiences.
The memorial also provides space for a further 800 names to be added as ongoing research by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission identifies more casualties whose service has not previously been recognised.
Claire Horton, director general of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said: "We are profoundly honoured to welcome our president, HRH The Princess Royal, to unveil this remarkable new place of commemoration today.
"This reimagined memorial gives voice to those who were once not commemorated, brought to light through the continuing research. “
Designed by Studio Wignall & Moore, with landscape design by Tom Stuart-Smith, the memorial features 31 Portland stone pillars arranged in a celestial pattern inspired by the brightest stars visible above Brookwood when the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918.
Designer Bradley Moore said he hoped the installation would "give a whole new audience for people to engage with memorialisation and think about the First World War".
"We're beyond living memory of the war now, but hopefully this will keep people connected," he said.
More than 400 trees have been planted around the site, which has been designed to encourage biodiversity while providing a peaceful place for reflection and remembrance.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission said the memorial represented an important step in ensuring those whose sacrifice was overlooked for decades are now permanently remembered.
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