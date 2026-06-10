Elvis will be in the building as a world-class entertainer from Florida is making a flying visit to Lindford to headline a fundraising show.
The Woolmer Forest Lions Club are bringing The Orlando Elvis to Lindford WMC on Saturday, July, 11.
The singer – real name Steve Greer – will deliver a high-energy tribute spanning Presley’s hits from the 50s to 80s.
“This is more than just a fantastic night of rock and roll, this evening is a major fundraising drive for our club,” said a spokesperson for the Lions.
“All of the profits from ticket sales and our grand raffle will go directly into The Woolmer Forest Lions charity fund.”
Tickets for the 7.30pm show are £20 from Lindford WMC or www.tickettailor.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.