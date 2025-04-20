Two open-top bus parades will take place in Farnham tomorrow as the town comes together to celebrate an exceptional season for its sports teams.
Both Farnham Town Football Club and Farnham Rugby Club have been crowned champions of their respective leagues. To mark this impressive double achievement, on Monday, April 21, Farnham Town Council has organised a day of celebration, with festivities centred around Castle Street.
The day kicks off at 1pm, when Farnham Town FC face Hartley Wintney at the Memorial Ground on Mead Lane, giving fans a final home fixture to enjoy before the trophy celebrations begin.
From 2.30pm, Castle Street will be closed to traffic to allow for event setup, and a free Waverley Hoppa bus service will begin looping around Farnham to help supporters get into town. Pick-up points include Drovers Lane (for Upper Hale, Heath End and Hale) and Farnham Rugby Club (for Badshot Lea and Weybourne).
At 3pm, the rugby team’s open-top bus will depart from their home ground and parade through town via South Street and Downing Street, arriving at Castle Street at approximately 3.15pm. Their arrival will kick off the main celebration event.
Following the conclusion of their match, Farnham Town Football Club will board their own open-top bus at 4pm and join the party, arriving at Castle Street around 4.20pm
From 5pm, fans will have the chance to meet the players from both clubs, take photos, and see the league trophies up close — a rare moment to celebrate not one but two league titles in the same season.
Celebrations are set to wind down at 6pm, with Castle Street reopening to traffic by 7.30pm and the Hoppa bus service ending at the same time.
Farnham Town Council is encouraging the whole community to come out and show support — not only for the town’s sporting heroes, but also for local shops, pubs, and cafés taking part in the festivities.
As for Farnham Rugby Club, they were crowned champions of Regional 2 South Central in the 2024–25 season. Their victory in this league secures their promotion to Regional 1 South Central.
Follow this website and check out next week’s Herald for full reports, videos and photos from the celebrations.