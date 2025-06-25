The Farnham Infrastructure Programme has received a lot of criticism since it began earlier this year — but has it actually impacted business in the town?
Businesses have previously criticised a perceived drop in air quality on Downing Street, caused by traffic queuing at temporary lights, with engines left running while stationary. Some have also reported a decline in trade and called on local authorities to do more to attract visitors back into the town.
But veteran town councillor David Beaman says the reality is quite the opposite. He revealed figures that show a surprising trend — with both footfall and car parking numbers have increased compared to the previous year, before the Farnham Infrastructure Programme began in the town centre.
He said: “Footfall figures and car parking figures are actually up on last year and the town has held much better than any of us had anticipated.”
During the works, councils and councillors were keen to emphasise that Farnham is open for business, with two mobile message signs placed at the town’s entrances — the Shepherd & Flock, Coxbridge Roundabout, and Six Bells roundabouts.
Meanwhile, residents have voiced their frustration over the increased traffic congestion, with some avoiding the town centre altogether while the work is ongoing.
Concerns were raised at the North West Farnham Residents’ Association’s AGM (NWFRA), where resident David Edwards addressed the issue of parking. He said: “The evening charges are unjust and it is discouraging people from going into town at night for a meal.”
The current phase of the project — between Longbridge and Union Road — is scheduled to be completed by mid-August. Work on Downing Street, West Street, and The Borough is expected to begin in September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.