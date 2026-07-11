The RSPCA is investigating after five scorpions were found abandoned outside a Surrey garden centre.
Staff at Notcutts Garden Centre in Guildford Road, Cranleigh contacted the animal welfare charity at around midday on June 15 after discovering plastic tubs containing the venomous scorpions dumped by the exit.
Animal rescue officer Ben Fitzcosta said: “We don’t often get call outs to abandoned arachnids - we’re asking anyone who knows who they might belong to, to get in touch.
“They did have a bottle cap of water in the containers and were kept separately, so whoever dumped them knew something about keeping them as pets.
“Dumping them in this way is careless. They didn’t have adequate access to food or water and could have escaped. No sentient animal should be treated in this way.”
The incident comes during the week the charity launched its Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues fundraising campaign, which coincides with its busiest period as reports of animal cruelty peak over the summer.
Newly published figures show the RSPCA received 6,322 cruelty calls to its emergency line during June, July and August last year – the equivalent of one call every 10 minutes while the line was open. By comparison, the charity received 3,852 calls during the same period in 2021, an increase of 64 per cent in five years.
The scorpions are now being cared for at RSPCA Brighton Reptile Rescue, where they are being housed separately and are available for rehoming.
Most scorpions are solitary animals and require a habitat that mimics their natural environment, with plenty of hiding places, suitable substrate and a stable water bowl.
The RSPCA said anyone considering an exotic pet should thoroughly research the species' welfare needs, including the correct housing and environmental conditions.
Exotic pets often end up in the charity's care after owners realise they are more difficult to look after than expected or the novelty wears off.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 1828918.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.